Halloween Board Game Coming This Summer

The most recent universe of Halloween films came to a conclusion last year with David Gordon Green's Halloween Ends, but the franchise will have a long life ahead of it, including the upcoming release of the Halloween board game from Trick or Treat Studios. The upcoming game embraces the aesthetic and themes of John Carpenter's original 1978, with his The Thing previously having been the premise for the acclaimed The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 board game. The Halloween game is currently available for preorder through Trick or Treat Studios and is expected to start shipping on August 1st.

Trick or Treat Studios describes the game, "It was the night HE came home... and one player must take on the role of Michael Myers! The others will control Laurie and her friends as they scramble to find weapons, the kids, and a way to escape. Their task will be made more difficult because Myers can only be seen when you're looking right at him! This 1-vs.-Many game by renowned designer Emerson Matsuuchi is the first time the original Halloween movie has been made into its own board game."

This new game marks only the latest tabletop experience to honor a Carpenter film, as his Big Trouble in Little China also inspired a complex board game, released by Everything Epic Games. Released this year was a game based on Escape from New York, which looks similarly expansive, while the debut of the film also inspired a board game based on the concept to be released back in the '80s that delivered much more rudimentary action.

(Photo: Trick or Treat Studios)

In the years since the debut Halloween, the franchise has earned a dozen followups, some of which ignore the events of predecessors to forge their own mythology. With fans being given three entries into the series in the last five years, all of which starred original actor Jamie Lee Curtis and saw Carpenter serve as a producer and composer, it is currently unclear what the future will hold for the franchise.

According to Carpenter, the franchise will continue for as long as it makes money.

"Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live," Carpenter joked with ComicBook.com about what could happen after Halloween Ends. "I don't know, man. I don't know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They're going to shut it off, end it. It's what David has in mind. That's fine."

The Halloween game is currently available for preorder through Trick or Treat Studios and is expected to start shipping on August 1st.

Will you be adding the game to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!