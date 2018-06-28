Chucky and ‘Killers Klowns From Outer Space’ Coming to Halloween Horror Nights

The worlds of horror and comedy will collide at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Florida this fall, with Child’s Play and Killer Klowns from Outer Space each being honored with their own attractions.

First up—Chucky is back! After 30 years of mayhem, he’s creating chaos in the streets during a toy fair that’s turned lethal in the Revenge of Chucky scare zone. At this festival of toys, Chucky has twisted these playthings into new nightmares. Chucky himself rules this zone as he commands his minions to carve up some horror. This scare zone will be a tortuous delight to behold as he dishes out some revenge personally.

The horror and fun keeps coming as we bring to you Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures’ cult classic, sci-fi horror film Killer Klowns from Outer Space. As you enter the domain of these Killer Klowns, the smell of cotton candy hides the fact that this is all trick and no treat. This sweet candy is spun from human victims grotesquely cocooned inside giant pods of cotton candy. Try and escape the Killer Klowns or you’ll face the wrath of their cotton candy rayguns that turn you into a tasty cotton candy snack.

These are only the latest additions to the festivities, with the park revealing earlier this year that Stranger Things and Trick ‘r Treat will also be featured at the park.

The parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down that terrorized the small town of Hawkins, Indiana in Netflix’s mega-hit Stranger Things, will bring the chittering, predatory Demogorgon to Halloween Horror Nights to stalk unwitting guests as they encounter iconic scenes, characters, and environments from the mesmerizing series.

Based on the critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite movie directed by Michael Dougherty, the “Trick ‘r Treat” maze will transport guests to Warren Valley, Ohio on Halloween night to celebrate the holiday’s dark traditions. Recreating some of the anthology’s most iconic scenes, the disturbing new maze invites brave thrill-seekers to become entwined within the secrets of this sleepy suburban town.

Catch up on all the gruesome details for Halloween Horror Nights and get your tickets now. The event kicks off on September 14th and runs through November 3rd.

