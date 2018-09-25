‘Stranger Things’ Cast Terrified by Demogorgon at Halloween Horror Nights

To celebrate Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights debuting an all-new Stranger Things attraction, the cast of the Netflix series explored the maze to see how the maze stacked up to the actual set. You can check out their experience in the video above.

Per press release, “Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair) visited Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the event’s red carpet premiere, surprise fans and step into the Upside Down to experience the all-new Stranger Things maze.

“Their reactions were priceless. Collectively the group was in awe, characterizing the maze as an exact replica of the show and referencing their close call with the Demogorgon as ‘freaking awesome,’ ‘really great’ and ‘so scary.’ Video of the cast experiencing the maze can be seen here.”

It comes as no surprise that the cast enjoyed themselves as much as they did, with our own review of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights ranking the maze as the third-best of the entire experience.

Another reason we weren’t surprised to see such an impressive maze is that the Stranger Things attraction was the first announced maze, with Universal Studios revealing their plans to explore the Netflix series back in April.

Working collaboratively with Netflix, along with the creators and executive producer of the blockbuster series—Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Shawn Levy, the mazes at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore will be authentic representations of Stranger Things, designed to transport guests into artfully recreated scenes and storylines. From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights, and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner. Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event.

Other properties being honored at the annual event are Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Poltergeist, and Trick ‘r Treat. Both the Hollywood and Orlando parks will also feature an attraction that celebrates a number of different Blumhouse films, while The First Purge gets its own maze in Hollywood and Orlando will see scare zones modeled after Child’s Play and Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Catch up on all the gruesome details for Halloween Horror Nights and get your tickets now. The event is currently underway and runs select nights through November 3rd.

