Halloween Horror Nights Teases Stranger Things Demodogs in New Artwork

Few things have captured genre fans’ attention in recent years like Stranger Things, as its blend of humor, horror, and adventure has appealed to a wide variety of audiences. The major threat of the first season was the monstrous Demogorgon, a monster that managed to escape a different dimension to terrorize the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, while the second season introduced additional terrifying creatures, including the Demodogs. The blend of genres makes the narrative a perfect Halloween attraction, so it comes as no surprise that Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando will be bringing fans an all-new maze to celebrate the series, which will include the iconic monsters.

Per press release, “On the heels of the highly-anticipated debut of Stranger Things 3 on Netflix, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort have released new artwork for the all-new Stranger Things mazes coming to Halloween Horror Nights this fall. The artwork was designed exclusively by Kyle Lambert, who has previously illustrated art for Seasons 1-3 of the mega-hit Netflix Original series, and depicts the Stranger Things cast bravely facing a horrifying monster and ferocious Demodogs – a fate guests will soon experience themselves in the mazes at the nation’s premier Halloween events.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Stranger Things-themed maze debuted at the event last year, focusing specifically on the events of the first season. This year’s attraction will be bigger and better than ever, as it will blend elements from multiple seasons.

The press release adds, “Inspired by seasons 2 and 3 of the critically-acclaimed series, this year’s chilling mazes will pick up where last year’s mazes left off, continuing the suspenseful storyline where a mysterious entity terrorizes the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and delving even further into the parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down. The mazes on both coasts will also parallel the hit show as it leaps forward to 1985, taking guests on a terrifying excursion through portions of Stranger Things 3, which is now streaming on Netflix.”

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th in Orlando and on Friday, September 13th in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. Limited time ticket offers and vacation packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

Will you be checking out the Stranger Things maze this year? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!