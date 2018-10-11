‘Halloween’: Jamie Lee Curtis Responds to Fox News’ Gun-Use Criticisms

After Fox News attempted to call out Jamie Lee Curtis for being a gun control advocate in real life while playing a character who uses guns in the new Halloween, the actress responded that the whole situation is “silly.”

“It was just silly, because they were trying to make a point without ever asking me what I really think,” Curtis shared with USA Today about the article. “And what I think might surprise them.”

While the actress has regularly voiced her support for gun control, she admitted that she can both seek restrictions on firearms while also supporting the Second Amendment.

“I am vocal about common-sense gun safety and gun laws,” Curtis noted. “For instance, I fully support an assault weapon ban, I fully support a bump stock ban.”

She added, “I fully support the Bill of Rights. And fully support the Second Amendment. And have absolutely no problem with people owning firearms if they have been trained, licensed, a background check has been conducted, a pause button has been pushed to give time for that process to take place. And they have to renew their license just like we do with automobiles – which are weapons also.”

In the new film, Curtis plays Laurie Strode, who encountered a masked murderer 40 years ago and has been preparing every day for the chance to confront her attacker. The actress pointed out that, while her character would have collected weapons, they all would have been more sensible firearms.

“They knew that Laurie was going to be someone who used firearms,” the actress admitted. “And I think there were myriad types of firearms that could have been used in the movie. I was very clear with the filmmakers that she used the weapons (that) were intended for self-defense for her and her family.”

After Fox News pointed out that they felt it was a “conundrum” that Curtis could both seek gun control while also playing a fictional character, the internet began roasting them for the many ways in which a movie isn’t real life, such as pointing out that Curtis has never switched bodies with her daughter, despite what we saw occur in Freaky Friday.

“I’m an actress who’s in slasher movies,” Curtis reminded. “I have to be responsible for my own personal choices in my own personal life. But I am an actor for hire. And honestly, if I had made my career as a pacifist actor, I would never have worked, ever.”

She pointed out, “But I have always been proud to represent women who fight back and fight back with intelligence, cunning and creativity, and who fight for their lives and their families’ lives.”

Fans can see Curtis in the new Halloween when it lands in theaters on October 19th.

