Halloween Kills Tops Box Office in Opening Weekend

Halloween Kills is slaying the competition at the box office on its opening weekend. The sequel from director David Gordon Green will earn $50.35 million in its first three days at the box office. That’s the strongest opening for a horror movie or an R-rated movie since the pandemic began. It’s also enough to dethrone Daniel Craig’s James Bond swan song, No Time to Die, from the top spot on this weekend’s chart. No Time to Die saw a 56% drop from last week’s franchise-best opening weekend, earning another $24 million to bring its domestic total just shy of $100 million.

Critics aren’t loving Halloween Kills as much as fans, giving it a rotten aggregate rating on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a middling 3-out-of-5 review:

“Halloween Kills doesn’t really bring anything new to the series, yet does find ways to improve upon previously introduced ideas and weaves them together in at least slightly more effective ways. Outside of those elements, audiences are given 105 minutes of Michael Myers stalking and killing his prey through the streets of Haddonfield, in relatively new, inventive, and compelling ways, all while the signature sounds of the series amplify the intensity. The sequel will likely be remembered as merely a formulaic continuation of its predecessors years down the line, though that’s really all some fans are looking for. “

1. Halloween Kills

Opening Weekend

Total: $50.4 million

The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all.

David Gordon Green directs Halloween Kills from a story he wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Anthony Michael Hall, and Thomas Mann

2. No Time to Die

Week Two

Weekend: $24.3 million

Total: $99.5 million

James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah

3. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Week Three

Weekend: $16.5 million

Total: $168 Million



Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel from on a story she c0-wrote with Tom Hardy. The film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

4. The Addams Family 2

Week Three

Weekend: $7.2 million

Total: $42.2 million



Hoping to get closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper.

The Addams Family 2 is directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, co-directed by Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic, and written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Ben Queen, and Susanna Fogel from a story by Hernandez and Samit. The film is based on Charles Addams’ original character. The film’s voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Wallace Shawn, Wayne Knight, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader.

5. The Last Duel

Opening Weekend

Total: $4.8 million

Jean de Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris is a squire whose intelligence and eloquence makes him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Le Gris viciously assaults Carrouges’ wife, she steps forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God’s hands.

Ridley Scott directs The Last Duel, based on the 2004 book by Eric Jager. Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon wrote the screenplay. The film stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck.

6. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Week Seven

Weekend: $3.54 million

Total: $218 million

Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, based on a story by Cretton and Callaham. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

7. Honsla Rakh

Opening Weekend

Total: $706,000

This film is directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon and produced by Daljit Thind & Diljit Dosanjh. What happens when a loveable, rooted, desi, punjabi young man, who’s a single father with a seven year old boy attempts to find love again, find a mom for his son, crosses paths with his ex who comes back into the city after a seven year gap? Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill & Shinda Grewal is a romantic comedy set in Vancouver, Canada that has warmth at its center and deals with the emotional bonds between father and child, and love between men and women in modern times.

Amarjit Singh Saron directs Honsla Rakh. The films stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill, and Shinda Grewal

8. Free Guy

Week 10

Weekend: $680,000

Total: $120.8 million

When a bank teller discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story — one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there’s no limits, he’s determined to save the day his way before it’s too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him.

Free Guy is direct by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery.

9. Lamb

Week Two

Weekend: $543,000

Total: $2.03 million



In rural Iceland, a childless couple discover a strange and unnatural newborn in their sheep barn. They decide to raise her as their own, but sinister forces are determined to return the creature to the wilderness that birthed her.

Lamb is directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sjón. The film stars Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson.

10. Most Eligible Bachelor

Opening Weekend

Total: $470,000

Most Eligible Bachelor is a romantic dramedy directed by Bommarillu Baskar starring Akhil Akkineni as an NRI and Pooja Hegde as a standup comic. This wholesome entertainer is produced by Vasu Varma and Bunny Vas.

Bommarillu Bhaskar directs Most Eligible Bachelor. It stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde