No Time To Die: Daniel Craig’s Last James Bond Movie Tops Opening Weekend at the Box Office

After a stellar international opening last weekend, No Time to Die opens in North America in the number one spot on the box office charts. Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond will open in first place with $56 million for the weekend, after a franchise-best preview night. That’s enough to take the top spot from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which set records last weekend and remains in second place in its sophomore frame. The Addams Family 2, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark round out this week’s top five films at the box office.

No Time to Die fared well with critics, earning a certified fresh score on RottenTomatoes. ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a satisfying sendoff” in his 4-star review.

“No Time to Die manages to serve audiences nearly everything they’d want from a Bond film, whether it be the debut or final entry of a performer, while somewhat managing to avoid series pitfalls,” he writes. “The plot ends up feeling nonessential, as does Safin’s entire trajectory, yet we’re still given multiple surprisingly touching moments with Craig, making for an earned sendoff for the actor whose initial casting for Casino Royale was met with backlash from devotees. No Time to Die likely won’t be the favorite installment among fans when it comes to Craig’s legacy, but it surely offers the actor the opportunity to showcase all of the skills in his arsenal that he so rightly deserves.”

What did you think of Daniel Craig's final Bond movie, No Time to Die? Keep reading to see the full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend.

1. No Time to Die

Opening Weekend

Total: $56 million

James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Week Two

Weekend: $32 million

$32 million Total: $141.66 Million



Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel from on a story she c0-wrote with Tom Hardy. The film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

3. The Addams Family 2

Week Two

Weekend: $10 million

$10 million Total: $31.1million



Hoping to get closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper.

The Addams Family 2 is directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, co-directed by Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic, and written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Ben Queen, and Susanna Fogel from a story by Hernandez and Samit. The film is based on Charles Addams’ original character. The film’s voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Wallace Shawn, Wayne Knight, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader.

4. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Week Six

Weekend: $4.2 million

$4.2 million Total: $212.5 million

Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham, based on a story by Cretton and Callaham. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, and Tony Leung.

5. The Many Saints of Newark

Week Two

Weekend: $1.45

$1.45 Total: $7.4 million



Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, N.J., history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters start to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence over his nephew will help shape the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss, Tony Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark is directed by Alan Taylor from a screenplay by David Chase and Lawrence Konner and is a prequel to the HBO television series The Sopranos. The film stars Alessandro Nivola, Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.

6. Free Guy

Week Nine

Weekend: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Total: $119.7 million

When a bank teller discovers he’s actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story — one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there’s no limits, he’s determined to save the day his way before it’s too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him.

Free Guy is direct by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery.

7. Dear Evan Hansen

Week Three

Weekend: $1 million

$1 million Total: $13.7 million



Evan Hansen is an anxious, isolated high-school student who’s aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social media age. He soon embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life.

Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Stephen Chbosky from a screenplay by Steven Levenson, based on the 2015 stage musical Levenson created with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film stars Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, and Colton Ryan.

8. Lamb

Opening Weekend

Total: $1 million

In rural Iceland, a childless couple discover a strange and unnatural newborn in their sheep barn. They decide to raise her as their own, but sinister forces are determined to return the creature to the wilderness that birthed her.

Lamb is directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sjón. The film stars Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson.

9. Candyman

Week Seven



Weekend: $700,000

$700,000 Total: $60 million

In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-wrote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo. Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd, and Virginia Madsen.

10. The Metropolitan Opera: Boris Godunov

Opening Weekend

Total: $387,000

NCM Fathom brings the fifth season of the Metropolitan Opera’s Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series The Met: Live in HD in movie theaters nationwide. The broadcast of Mussorgsky’s opera Boris Godunov will be presented live for only one day on Saturday, October 23, 2010 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT in select movie theaters. René Pape takes on one of the greatest bass roles in a production by Stephen Wadsworth. Valery Gergiev conducts Mussorgsky’s epic spectacle that captures the suffering and ambition of a nation. Aleksandrs Antonenko, Vladimir Ognovenko, and Ekaterina Semenchuk lead the huge cast.