Halloween Gets New Movie Mate Experience to Celebrate the Release of Halloween Kills

With the release of Halloween Kills in theaters and on Peacock right around the corner, excitement for Michael Myers is at a fever pitch, as audiences are surely reaching out to their friends to discuss what about the new film they’re most excited for. Adding even more excitement to the upcoming release is the debut of an all-new Movie Mate experience, which allows Facebook and Instagram users to engage directly with the sequel’s pages to gain valuable insight into the production, including anecdotes from series star Jamie Lee Curtis and behind-the-scenes looks at the unsettling new adventure. You can either head to Halloween Movie Facebook page or send a DM to @HalloweenMovie on Instagram to get the experience started.

Per press release, “To celebrate the October 15th release of Halloween Kills, the new film in the blockbuster horror series from Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse — Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook are releasing a brand-new Movie Mate chat experience featuring the franchise’s iconic star, Jamie Lee Curtis, available today on Messenger and Instagram! We believe Halloween screams and scares should be shared with friends and fam. Starting today, Movie Mate, Messenger’s first-of-its-kind ‘second screen’ chat experience, is available for Halloween (2018), and with Halloween Kills, playing in theaters and streaming only on Peacock, on October 15th.

“Tune in as Movie Mate answers movie watchers’ burning questions in real-time (with a little help from Jamie Lee Curtis) and offers never-before-seen photos and footage, so you’ll feel like a superfan, even if it’s the first time you’ve dared to see a Halloween flick.”

“We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Universal Pictures by bringing films from the iconic Halloween franchise to the Movie Mate experience,” Facebook Creative Shop vice president and global head Nicky Bell said in a statement. “There’s no doubt scary movies are more enjoyable with friends, so for this experience, you’ll have the scream queen herself, Jaime Lee Curtis, along for the show. With the Movie Mate experience now available on both Messenger and Instagram, even more fans can enhance their movie nights with this immersive and interactive second-screen experience.”

How to Use: To access the Halloween Movie Mate experience on Messenger, head to the Halloween Movie Facebook page and click “send message” to begin the chat experience or type “Halloween Movie Mate” in the searchbar of the Messenger app. On Instagram, send a DM to @HalloweenMovie to start the experience.

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

