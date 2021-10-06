Halloween Kills: Strode Family Gets New Posters and Featurette

An important component of most of the Halloween films is that the villainous Michael Myers was related to Laurie Strode and her daughter Jamie Lloyd, with that familial connection motivating his murderous mayhem. While the 2018 Halloween might have severed that sibling connection, it introduced a new way in which family played an important part of the franchise, as it demonstrated how Laurie’s daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson all united to seemingly take down Myers in the film’s finale. That theme looks to continue in Halloween Kills, with a new featurette exploring the resiliency of the Strode family, in addition to new posters shedding the spotlight on the survivors. Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

In the new film, “Minutes after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.”

Check out the new featurette and posters below before Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

