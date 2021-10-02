Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Reads Original Email Exchange Between Jason Blum and David Gordon Green

Last night, Halloween Kills had its U.S. debut at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles, and franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis surprised fans by introducing the film. In a recent interview with Variety, Curtis shared that David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot came about when producer Jason Blum emailed Green, simply writing, “Halloween?”. However, it appears there was a little more to the email. In fact, Curtis brought Green onstage last night, and they read Blum’s original letter together.

“Here’s what you all don’t know, and you’re going to know, and then you’re going to be like, ‘Holy f*cking shit, are you kidding?,” Curtis teased. “The reason we are here together, talking about Halloween, is because of an email that was sent on September 7th, 2016, at 8:52 PM from Jason Blum to Dave Gordon Green. And it reads… I’m going to let you read your part,” she added to Blum. “I’m going to be Jason … Dated Wednesday, September 7th, 2016, 8:52 PM. Subject, A Moonshot. To David Gordon Green. ‘DGG, maybe this is insane, but because I know you are going to do Susperia, I figured I would ask. Halloween. Creative control. John Carpenter doing the score for you. What do you think? Question mark. A sandbox you would ever want to play in, or am I crazy? Question mark. Jason.’ And then David Gordon Green’s response was, can you read that? From, by the way, the next morning at 5:26 AM.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s when Green takes over, “I wrote, ‘Whoa. Let me take a sip of my coffee. Whoa. That’s the first physical reaction I’ve had to a morning email in a long time. Let’s discuss. I just listened to Carpenter on Marc Maron a couple weeks ago, and actually I’ve been keeping up with the music he and his son are doing. They played in Austin, recently. It’s badass.’”

Curtis added, “This email is the reason that the new Halloween movies exist. One email, five years and one month later, two movies in the can, one to shoot, hundreds of f*cking millions of dollars, millions and millions of fans later. Because of that email, we are here tonight and I’m presenting this to you, David Gordon Green. Without you, I would not be here.” Due to the late time of the event, she jokingly added, “And even though I don’t want to be here, and I actually don’t want to meet any of you, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart because without you guys, I have no career, and I couldn’t love you more.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th.