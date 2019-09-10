Halloween Kills to Begin Shooting This Week

After surging back into the spotlight with a mostly-praised and highly-successful reboot last fall, the Halloween franchise is getting a couple more movies in the very near future. Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters next October, followed by Halloween Ends in 2021. We’re still about a year away from more big-screen Halloween action, but the cast and crew are starting work on the anticipated sequel later this week. In fact, the cameras on Halloween Kills will begin rolling no Thursday, September 12th.

According to WECT6 News out of Wilmington, North Carolina, Halloween Kills will be shooting in the Port City this week. The studios applied for a film permit in the town where they will be filming “news reporter dialogue” on the corner of Carolina and Wrightsville avenues from 4-11 pm ET on Thursday night. The news station also notes that Blumhouse Productions confirmed that both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends would be filmed in Wilmington.

The sequels are being developed by Universal and Blumhouse, just like the 2018 reboot. Jason Blum will continue to produce while David Gordon Green will again direct. The latter will be co-writing the script with frequent collaborator and production partner Danny McBride. The duo brought the Halloween reboot to life with Blum and are currently working on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, which was recently picked up for a second season.

Jamie Lee Curtis will once again star as Laurie Strode, a role she’s played since John Carpenter’s original Halloween in 1978. The 2018 Halloween retconned every sequel from the past, including Halloween II, meaning that only the events of the original film actually took place. Both of these new sequels will follow that direct continuity.

Joining Curtis in the film is Anthony Michael Hall, who will play the adult version of Tommy Doyle, the kid who Laurie was babysitting the night that Michael Meyers attacked in the original Halloween. The character appeared in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Meyers, played by Paul Rudd in his first starring role.

Also set to return is actress Kyle Richards, who played the other child Laurie babysat in the original film, Lindsey Wallace. Both Lindsay and Tommy were able to escape Michael’s attack unharmed, allowing them to return in the rebooted version of the franchise. Richards has become well-known as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but has been trying to find a way back into the Halloween series.

“I really wanted to be so badly,” she explained to US Weekly. “And I’ve never done this in my life. I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 16, 2020. Halloween Ends arrives just one year later on October 15, 2021.