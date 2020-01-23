Paul Rudd Gave Anthony Michael Hall His Blessing to Play Tommy Doyle in Halloween Kills

One of Paul Rudd‘s first major roles came in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers as the adult version of Tommy Doyle from the original 1978 Halloween and, despite still having an active career, Anthony Michael Hall takes over the role for the upcoming Halloween Kills, but Hall claims that Rudd gave the actor his blessing. As proven with the 2018 Halloween, bringing back components from the original film is a path to success, with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role of Laurie Strode and with the film also featuring a cameo from original Michael Myers performer Nick Castle, in addition to original director and co-writer John Carpenter serving as a producer.

“I’ve got a little scoop for ya, this is really funny,” Hall revealed to the Fantasm podcast [H/T Bloody Disgusting]. “So one day, [director] David Gordon Green texts me when I’m off – I wasn’t shooting that day – and he goes, ‘Yeah, I got a call from Paul Rudd, and he sends his best and he gave you his blessings – he’s really excited that you’re playing the part.’ I never met Paul Rudd but I thought that was really nice.”

In the original film, Tommy was being watched after by Curtis’ Laurie Strode, along with Lindsey Wallace, as the masked Michael Myers stalked the town of Haddonfield, Illinois. In addition to Laurie and Tommy appearing in the upcoming film, actress Kyle Richards will return to the franchise for the first time since 1978 to reprise her role as Lindsey.

Other original characters will return for the new sequel, such as Nurse Marion, who appeared in the original film’s opening sequence when it was discovered that Michael Myers had escaped a mental institution, once again played by Nancy Stephens. Lonnie Elam, who bullied Tommy in the 1978 film, will appear in Halloween Kills, played by Robert Longstreet.

While we have yet to see any official looks at the film, Longstreet previously teased the intensity of the upcoming sequel.

“I don’t think I can say anything about Halloween Kills except it might be the nastiest of all of them,” Longstreet shared with Bloody Flicks. “It has some terrifying scenes in it.”

Also returning for the new film is Charles Cyphers, who played Haddonfield sheriff Leigh Brackett.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16th and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

