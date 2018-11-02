‘Halloween’ Sequel’s Opening Credit Sequence Released Online

Halloween landed in theaters two weeks ago, delivering audiences a direct continuation of the 1978 original film. Minutes into the new film, fans witnessed the opening credits which paid its respects to the iconic opening moments of the original film. Greenhaus GFX created the nostalgic opening sequence, which you can witness in full above.

The original film featured a now-iconic jack-o’-lantern on a black screen with orange credits, accompanied by co-writer/director John Carpenter’s memorable theme. For this year’s Halloween, fans witness a brief opening scene before the screen cut to black, with the word “HALLOWEEN” then appearing on screen. The sequence saw a near-identical jack-o’-lantern that was shown in the original film’s opening credits, having rotted and decomposed in the decades of neglect. Time-lapse photography was used to make it appear as though the pumpkin was coming back to life, echoing the filmmakers’ motivations to revive excitement in the original film.

In this year’s sequel, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

One detail that made this year’s sequel stand out from all other sequels in the franchise, other than 1981’s Halloween II, is that it only used the original film as a source of inspiration. Despite the other follow-ups being deemed noncanonical, the sequel managed to pay its respects to various corners of the saga’s lore.

The first film’s sequel established that the killer Michael Myers was Laurie Strode’s brother, with director David Gordon Green previously confirming how he aimed to make the villain more terrifying than he was in all other sequels.

“Michael Myers hasn’t evolved as a character in any way, shape or form [since 1978]; he’s the essence of evil,” Green shared with the L.A. Times. “He has no character. He has no personality. He has no interests. He never has. He’s someone that is moving forward and reacting to the world around him, but not with any sort of conscious objective. And how the world around him reacts to his behavior is where our story comes to life.”

The new Halloween is in theaters now.

