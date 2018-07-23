Jamie Lee Curtis Details How Laurie Strode Has Changed Since Original ‘Halloween’

Following her debut in the 1978 Halloween, Laurie Strode has seen her fair share of adventures in her three subsequent sequel appearances, though this year’s sequel is set to take the character in new directions. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed to ComicBook.com how the events of her character’s horrific evening shaped Laurie’s outlook and what that means for this year’s sequel.

“Laurie Strode had something happen to her that no one in our lives should ever have happen and she just reacted in her intelligent way to save her life. Period. End of story, the movie ends,” Curtis pointed out. “This new movie picks up 40 years later and what happened is, 40 years later, there was no trauma therapy. No one went in and gave her mental health services. She was raised by Midwestern, simple people who said, ‘Baby, you’re okay,’ and she went back to school two days later with just a little scar on her arm and that’s it.”

Curtis’ return in Halloween II focused on the events that unfolded immediately after the original film, while Halloween H20: 20 Years Later toyed with the mental trauma she suffered from the encounter. This new sequel will deal much more heavily on the mental impact that encounter had on the girl.

“Laurie Strode was a 17-year-old high school student who nobody paid any attention to. And now she is demanding a moment, and that’s who we meet 40 years later. It’s powerful,” Curtis shared. “And that’s what [co-writer/director] David [Gordon Green] so beautifully has woven back and you’ve left this woman with nothing but, she’s become the boy who cried wolf. She is that persevering woman who has spent every day of her adulthood…she was 17. Every day of her adult life has been spent preparing for when [Michael Myers is] coming back, where he’s coming back.”

The impact of that horrifying evening ultimately takes a toll on those closest to Laurie, even as she tries to move forward with her life.

“And, in the process, two marriages, dissolved,” the actress detailed. “And a child, but then the child was taken from her because how can you raise a child…and then the irony, you can imagine [her daughter] Karen’s first day in first grade, Laurie Strode walks in and says, ‘What’s your exit strategy?’ ‘I’m sorry, what?’ ‘What’s your exit strategy?’ Now, today, sadly, every first grader knows what shelter in place means, knows what an active shooter alert means. Our children today are prepared for that horrible reality, but in 1978? You can imagine why the state stepped in and took Karen from Laurie to be raised by her dad because Laurie couldn’t raise her. That’s the woman. It’s fascinating when you have someone unchecked like that.”

Fans can see how Laurie has changed when Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

