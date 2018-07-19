‘Halloween’ Movie Comic-Con Poster Released

The upcoming Halloween sequel is set to have a major presence at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, with a panel potentially revealing new footage from the highly-anticipated film. Ahead of the event officially kicking off, an all-new poster for the film has debuted, which will be available somewhere at the convention. Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

It’s here! The exclusive San Diego Comic Con #HalloweenMovie poster by artist Bill @sienkiewiczart . Want to get one? Turn on notifications for @halloweenmovie for updates from #SDCC this weekend. pic.twitter.com/woECaErdAi — #HalloweenMovie (@halloweenmovie) July 18, 2018

The film’s official Twitter account shared the image while also offering instructions on how attendees can get a poster of their own.

Earlier this year, an official teaser poster for the film emerged which merely offered audiences a look at Michael Myers’ iconic mask, which had aged 40 years since we last saw it. This new poster offers a more artistic interpretation of the series’ famous villain, with this new film likely aiming to return to the killer to his former glory after years of lackluster sequels.

In the film, a British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

In addition to Curtis returning to star in the film, this sequel also brings back Nick Castle, who performed a majority of the masked killer’s scenes in the 1978 film. James Jude Courtney will also be playing the hulking figure, who felt honored to be taking on the role from the iconic performer.

“[Director] David [Gordon Green] was also really sensitive and generous when he said, ‘We’re inviting Nick Castle to come back to do a little work. Do you have a problem with that, because you’re the Michael Myers now?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. Are you kidding? What an honor it would be, first of all to meet the guy, but secondly to work with him. How good does that get?’” Courtney recalled to Halloween Daily News. “I can’t remember if it was the second or third week that Nick came in and did kind of a cameo. He did a couple of scenes, and I’m in the scenes with him, which is really beautiful. He and I were hoping that would happen, because he even said, ‘This is the passing of the torch.’”

Stay tuned for details about Halloween out of San Diego Comic-Con this weekend before it hits theaters on October 19th.

