Robert Englund Reveals His Involvement With the Original ‘Halloween’

Horror fans have hoped to see some of the genre’s most iconic characters collide on screen, with films like Freddy vs. Jason and the Alien vs. Predator series helping satisfy those desires. While we can’t expect to see A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Krueger collide with Halloween‘s Michael Myers, Krueger actor Robert Englund revealed that the closest we came to this collision was his brief job helping dress the set of the 1978 film.

“It’s so funny, I actually had a roommate, back when they did the original Halloween… the John Carpenter one. And he conned me into going to Pasadena one day, with garbage bags full of dead leaves,” Englund shared with Access Live. “And we were working on the set of the original Halloween, throwing the dead leaves around. So it looked like Autumn… it looked like Fall back in the Midwest.”

Through no fault of Englund’s, this ruse was only mildly effective, as some shots feature glimpses of palm trees, despite the narrative taking place in the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois.

With the original Halloween hitting theaters six years before Englund earned his breakout horror role, this is far from the conflict that fans might hope to one day see, though it makes an interesting point about how small of a community the horror world is.

New Line Cinema owns the rights to A Nightmare on Elm Street while Universal Pictures owns the rights to Halloween, meaning we’ll likely never see Krueger and Myers face off. The last Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 2010, so getting any sort of sequel in that franchise is what most fans would settle for.

Englund’s last big-screen adventure as Krueger was in Freddy vs. Jason, though he recently reprised his iconic role for a cameo in a Halloween-themed episode of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs. The excitement building up to that episode from fans eager to see Englund’s return saw the actor teasing his interest in returning to the franchise in some capacity.

“I think they want to reboot the franchise, but they’re gonna need a new actor,” Englund shared about the series’ future. “They’re gonna need a new actor to play Freddy because they’re gonna have to do eight of them. I might have one left in me… but yeah.”

Between excitement regarding his Goldbergs cameo and the box office domination of Halloween, we won’t be surprised if Hollywood looks to other ’80s slashers to focus on reviving, including Krueger and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Stay tuned for details about the future of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

