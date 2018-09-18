‘Halloween’ Sequel Originally Changed the Ending of 1978 Film Using Body Doubles and CGI

The upcoming Halloween takes place 40 years after the events of the original movie and ignores all previous sequels, with director and co-writer David Gordon Green originally intending to recreate the 1978 film’s ending and altering the outcome with the help of CGI and body doubles.

“There was conversation of utilizing footage from the original film and digitally altering it so we got some other interesting elements. All this stuff starts to cost money and when you look at what we’re trying to do, do you need the gimmick? Do you need the exposition? Do you need the setup?” Green shared at a press event for the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star of the original film Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the franchise for the new film, yet with 40 years having passed, shooting new footage of Laurie Strode as a teenager would have been difficult. However, with a film like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story featuring a CGI version of Carrie Fisher that was 40 years younger than she was at the time that film was made, there was always a possibility of going that route.

“Even in the script going into production, we were going to refilm the end of the original film from a different perspective,” Green admitted. “We had this very complicated overhead view of Loomis shooting the gun, Michael going over and then the apprehension, assuming everybody was going to need a little bit to get back up to speed with where we are and we haven’t seen the movie in a long time or we’ve never seen the movie, had to invite everyone to the party and that kind of thing. We kept pushing it off.”

Ultimately, it was director of the original film, John Carpenter, who convinced Green to take another approach for his film.

“This was Carpenter actually calming me down on set,” Green pointed out. “I’m like, ‘Nobody’s going to know what’s happening and where we’re coming from.’ He’s like, ‘Just trust ’em and leave ’em alone and let ’em figure it out.’”

The director did note that the crew went to the extent of recreating the bedroom from the original film’s finale, yet it was repurposed to be used as a room in Laurie’s house.

Another complication was Donald Pleasence, who played Loomis in five different films, having passed away in 1995. Green previously noted that, while the actor clearly couldn’t appear in the film, there’s an homage to him for fans with a keen sense of hearing.

“We have a Donald Pleasence soundalike,” Green shared with Yahoo!. “Because obviously he’s no longer with us, but having someone that could mimic his voice was a fun challenge. And we nailed it, I think. If I do say so myself. And then there’s a couple other [nods to the past films]. There’s a vocal cameo you may or may not notice ’till the end credits.”

You can check out the Halloween sequel when it lands in theaters on October 19th.

Are you relieved that the new film didn’t re-shoot the ending of the original? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]