‘Halloween’ Sequel Easter Egg Offers Subtle Connection to First Film

The upcoming Halloween marks the return of many of the core components that made the original film a success, including actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle as well as director John Carpenter serving as executive producer. The upcoming film will also see the return of some of the original film’s props, such as a hat that hung in Laurie Strode’s bedroom.

One Twitter user pointed out that, in a new photo released by Entertainment Weekly, a hat can be seen on the wall behind Curtis and Judy Greer’s characters, while noting that viewers had seen this hat before in the original film.

It’s unclear if this is the exact hat from the original film or merely shows that Laurie’s style stayed consistent, but with this film ignoring all of the sequels in the franchise, it’s possible that Laurie had a hard time parting with the hat she had as a teenager.

Despite all of the sequels and two reboot films being ignored, director David Gordon Green still found a way to pay homage to Halloween III: Season of the Witch, as evidenced by the trailer. That sequel abandoned the Michael Myers mythology completely and instead explored a horrifying tale about an evil mask maker who aimed to kill children on Halloween night. The film featured three signature masks which, when worn while watching a specific jingle, would kill the wearer.

One brief scene in the new Halloween‘s trailer shows Laurie cross paths with young trick-or-treaters, two of which are wearing the recognizable masks. Given the breadth of the series’ mythology, we won’t be surprised to discover even more Easter eggs that pay subtle homage to its predecessors.

Green also promised that the new film has a quasi-cameo from beyond the grave.

“We have a Donald Pleasence soundalike,” Green shared with Yahoo!. “Because obviously he’s no longer with us, but having someone that could mimic his voice was a fun challenge. And we nailed it, I think. If I do say so myself. And then there’s a couple other [nods to the past films]. There’s a vocal cameo you may or may not notice till the end credits.”

Pleasence starred as Dr. Loomis in five films in the series, with Curtis now tying the actor for most appearances with the new film.

Fans can see all of the film’s Easter eggs when Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

