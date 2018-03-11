‘Halloween’ Sequel Producer Teases a Cut of the Film in Six Weeks

After months of relative silence about the upcoming sequel to Halloween, the film completed production only a few weeks ago, getting fans excited about its upcoming October release. To excite fans further, one of the film’s producers took to Twitter to tease that a first cut of the film could be completed as soon as May.

Jason Blum took to Twitter to announce, “Halloween update: We should be seeing a cut within 6 weeks. How’s that?!?!”

Fans will have to wait a while longer before we get an official look at the film, but Blum’s update helps remind audiences that this film is really happening and it’s a major focus for Blumhouse Productions. If a first cut of the film could be ready as soon as May, we could expect to see an official look at the film shortly after.

The project was originally announced in the spring of 2016 yet it took nearly a year for Blumhouse to announce that Danny McBride and David Gordon Green would co-write the film with Green also serving as director. As 2017 came and went, there was still no update on when the film would actually begin shooting, with Blum making a bold claim in the fall of 2017 about the film’s release date.

When questioning if the film’s release date could potentially be delayed, Blum promised to The Wrap, “You can kill me. You can behead me. You can chop my hand off, the prince of horror, you can cut my hand off. That’s on the record.”

This past fall provided Halloween fans with even more good news, as it was announced that Jamie Lee Curtis was returning to the franchise to reprise her role of Laurie Strode from the original film. Additionally, Nick Castle, who performed a majority of the scenes of the masked Michael Myers, was returning to the franchise to play “The Shape” once more.

Original Halloween director John Carpenter was announced as an executive producer early on, yet it was unclear how much involvement he’d actually have with the project. In recent months, Carpenter seems to be getting more and more involved, having been spotted on set and even revealing that he had intended to provide the sequel with its score.

Fans have seen updates from the production across social media, yet Blumhouse hasn’t officially revealed any artwork or photos from the film.

The Halloween sequel is slated to land in theaters on October 19.

Are you looking forward to the Halloween sequel or do you think the series should officially retire? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T Twitter, jason_blum]

