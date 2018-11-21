‘Halloween’ Home Video Date Revealed Along With Deleted Scene

While it may feel like the latest Halloween just recently landed in theaters, Universal has already announced its home video release and the special features that will be included. Additionally, we can enjoy the first deleted scene from the film above before Halloween hits shelves on January 15, 2019.

40 years after the events of 1978’s Halloween, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) now lives in a heavily guarded home on the edge of Haddonfield, where she’s spent decades preparing for Michael’s potential return. After being locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when a bus transfer goes terribly wrong, leading to chaos in the same town he preyed on decades earlier. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the deranged killer returns for her and her family – but this time, she’s ready for him.

The home video release of Halloween will contain the following special features:

Deleted/Extended Scenes (Including Extended Shooting Range, Shower Mask Visit, Jog to a Hanging Dog, Allyson and Friends at School, Cameron and Cops Don’t Mix, Deluxe Banh Mi Cops, Sartain and Hawkins Ride Along)

Back in Haddonfield: Making Halloween

The Original Scream Queen

The Sound of Fear

Journey of the Mask

The Legacy of Halloween

Unfortunately, the set won’t be coming with any commentary tracks from the filmmakers or any of the cast, though these could potentially come in future iterations of the home video release.

It’s understandable why the above scene was cut, likely to quicken the pace of the overall narrative and to get audiences back to the familiar characters we already knew.

This year’s sequel marked the first entry in the franchise in nearly a decade, which set anticipation levels quite high. Understandably, the filmmakers toyed with a number of ideas for the franchise in hopes of delivering audiences the best version of the film, with the filmmakers regularly sharing some of their abandoned ideas for the film.

One idea that almost made it into the final cut was to open the film with a recreation of the ending to the 1978 film, though with a slight twist. The filmmakers planned to alter the events of that film to have Michael Myers kill Dr. Loomis and also get apprehended by authorities. This would have set up this year’s film and its opening scene depicting an imprisoned Myers, confirming how this year’s film ignored the events of all previous sequels.

Halloween hits Digital HD on December 28th and Blu-ray and DVD on January 15, 2019.

Will you be adding the film to your collection?