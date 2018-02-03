John Carpenter Officially On Set For ‘Halloween’ Sequel

The ins and outs of filmmaking can be confusing to unravel, as the variety of credits an individual receives doesn’t always describe what they do on a film. John Carpenter, who co-wrote and directed the original Halloween, is serving as executive producer of a new sequel, yet that doesn’t explain his role in its production. Based on a photo from producer Jason Blum, Carpenter has made his way to the film’s set with his own personal chair, hinting at his oversight of day-to-day activities.

The filmmaker hasn’t been involved in the franchise directly since 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch, making his role as executive producer very exciting for Halloween fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After decades of avoiding the franchise he helped create, Carpenter had a very simple explanation for why he chose this new film as his chance to return.

“Well, they asked me,” Carpenter admitted to Rotten Tomatoes. “You know, the rights went back to Miramax and Malek Akkad talked to me and he wanted me to do something. And then Jason Blum, who’s the biggest horror producer in Hollywood, talked to me. He was going to produce it. They were willing to pay me, which is always a good thing, so I said yes.”

After his 1978 film became a huge hit, he realized that the studio would be moving forward with sequels, whether he wanted them to or not, so he figured that by writing Halloween II and serving as an executive producer, he’d at least share in the revenue. Halloween III departed from the mythology of Michael Myers and was a financial disappointment, causing the fourth film to return to Myers lore, signaling Carpenter’s exit.

“I talked about the Halloweens for a long time, the sequels — I haven’t even seen all of them,” Carpenter confessed. “I don’t even know what really was there — but finally it occurred to me: Well if I’m just flapping my gums here, talking about it, why don’t I try to make it as good as I can? I could offer advice. I could talk to the director. I like the director very much. I like the script. So, you know, stop throwing rocks from the sidelines and get in there and try to do something positive.”

While some executive producers might just sign checks and give approvals, Carpenter appears to have much more invested in the film, which will reportedly be set after the events of the original film and ignore all sequels.

Stars Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Laurie Strode, and Nick Castle, who played the masked “The Shape,” are also returning for the sequel.

The upcoming Halloween sequel hits theaters on October 19.

[H/T Twitter, jason_blum]