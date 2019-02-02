Jason Blum: ‘Halloween’ Sequel “Not Official Yet”

Halloween producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse “would love” to see a followup to the David Gordon Green-directed franchise revival, but says a sequel is not yet officially in the works.

“I’m trying, I’m trying, trying,” Blum told CinePOP when promoting Happy Death Day 2U. “Not official yet, but I’m trying.”

The first Blumhouse-backed entry in the long-running franchise and a direct sequel to the 1978 original helmed by John Carpenter, October’s Halloween grossed $293 million worldwide on a reported budget of $10 million.

The 40-years-later sequel carved up a $77.5 million opening, giving the Halloween franchise its biggest-ever opening and both the biggest horror movie opening with a female lead and the best with a female lead over 55.

Halloween also trick-or-treated its way to the second biggest October opening weekend ever, behind only Sony’s superhero offshoot Venom, which opened earlier that month at $80.2 million.

In December, Curtis — whose profit-participation agreement saw her earn a reported $10 million for her return to Halloween after 16 years away — said she has “no idea” about plans for a sequel.

“I would make an assumption that, if David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it,” Curtis told EW with a laugh.

“I haven’t been told whether or not he has a story to tell and whether or not he would include Laurie Strode in the telling. Really, time will tell. I know David is a busy guy.”

Curtis added she would return if asked, but admitted the latest Halloween is a fitting sendoff for Laurie Strode should the franchise move in a new direction — potentially granting a bigger focus to granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

“I’d be happy to do it, sure,” Curtis said.

“This was an extraordinary experience. David was a fantastic director, writer, but obviously this 2018, 40th anniversary, was Laurie’s story, and obviously there are now other people’s stories that would need to get told. But Laurie’s story was told beautifully this year, and I would have no way of knowing how they would incorporate her into future.”

Danny McBride, who penned Halloween with Green and co-writer Jeff Fradley, previously told EW the project was originally planned as two movies that would have filmed back-to-back before the decision was made to hold off on future entries until the first proved successful.

“So, we were like, let’s learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn’t,” McBride said. “But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it.”

