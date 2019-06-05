Halloween Producer Jason Blum Teases Possible Sequel Update

Many horror fans consider John Carpenter’s Halloween to be the defining slasher film, with its influence over the subgenre in subsequent decades being undeniable. Unfortunately, when the studio attempted to recreate the original’s success with a number of sequels, they all fell short of what that original film accomplished. Last year’s Halloween helped breathe life into the franchise, as it saw Carpenter return to serve as a producer, while Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode. The film went on to earn more than $250 million worldwide, with producer Jason Blum hinting that a sequel announcement could be imminent.

Blum shared the photo of the two and merely offered the caption, “We’re discussing stuff.” As if sharing the photo of two and the vague caption wasn’t enough of a tease about what they could be discussing, Curtis is even holding a figure of herself from the last film.

This is only the most recent vague update Blum has offered, as he reminded fans he was still interested in a Halloween sequel just last month.

After sharing on Twitter that Blum’s upcoming reboot of Invisible Man got a release date, one fan asked when we could expect news of a Halloween sequel, with the producer replying, “Working on it.”

While these comments are promising, they could be seen as frustrating, as Blum has regularly expressed his interest in developing a sequel and firm plans have yet to come to fruition.

“We had talked about it but right now we’re not shooting any Halloween movies right now because we don’t have deal rights to the sequels,” Blum previously admitted to Moviefone. “But I certainly hope to make 10 more but I’ll start with one more.”

Following the film’s success, Curtis herself confirmed she would be interested in returning to the series for the right story.

“I’d be happy to do it, sure,” the actress admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “This was an extraordinary experience. David was a fantastic director, writer, but obviously this 2018, 40th anniversary, was Laurie’s story, and obviously there are now other people’s stories that would need to get told. But Laurie’s story was told beautifully this year, and I would have no way of knowing how they would incorporate her into future.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Halloween franchise.

