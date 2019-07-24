Halloween Filmmakers Don’t See the Franchise Concluding With Halloween Ends

After the release of Rob Zombie’s Halloween II and its disappointing financial and critical reception, fans of the franchise had almost given up on seeing a new entry in the series. With a number of the sequels merely serving as repetitive exercises in the slasher subgenre, last year’s Halloween was in a position to either make or break the franchise. After the film’s strong performance with audiences and critics, fans were excited that the series had been revived, though were nervous about more mindless sequels. Writer Danny McBride and co-writer and director David Gordon Green are confirmed to deliver fans two new sequels, though they doubt their third entry, entitled “Halloween Ends,” will finish the franchise.

“I think, ultimately, Michael Myers is such an iconic character that no one besides [original director John] Carpenter is ever gonna have ownership over him,” McBride shared with Collider. “This will be our chance at the table to play with these characters, and I’m sure that, when we’re done, other people will come in and do the same thing, or have their own reinvention. Michael Myers is iconic enough to allow that, too. He’s like James Bond, where you can have different actors and different filmmakers. He represents something so simple and scary that he can be translated by lots of different people.”

As compared to other horror franchises, Halloween has one of the more confusing timelines, as there have been multiple sequels which have aimed to negate the events of previous installments, leading fans to wonder what will happen after Halloween Ends. Green teased that, while the story they conjured will likely conclude, the franchise now has the potential to be explored in new, standalone ways.

“They’re never done telling the Frankenstein story, and at this point, Michael Myers is a classic movie monster,” Green pointed out. “But our Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode/Michael Myers saga will be done. The fun of it is also seeing it end and knowing that it can. If you just keep trying to elongate it and milk it for all of the money, then that’s boring.”

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

What do you think of the filmmakers' remarks? Do you hope the franchise will continue indefinitely?