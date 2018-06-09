Official ‘Halloween’ Trailer Debuts

The masked Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield, Illinois to finish the job he started 40 years ago in the very first trailer for the upcoming Halloween. Check out the all-new trailer above and see the film in theaters on October 19th.

In the film, “Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

The first footage from the sequel debuted earlier this year at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, with fans hounding Blumhouse Productions to share the footage with the rest of the world. This week saw the release of multiple official images of the film, yet none of those glimpses could match the horror of finally seeing the killer in action.

The upcoming film marks a milestone for the franchise, as it’s the first time the director of the original film, John Carpenter, has been involved with the franchise since helping craft the score to 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch, as he serves as an executive producer on this installment. The film also sees the return of Curtis, who has been absent from the series since Halloween: Resurrection, while Nick Castle, who performed a majority of the masked Michael Myer’s scenes in the original film, also briefly reprises his role for the first time since 1978.

This new film will feature a new, more physical approach to portraying Michael Myers, with stuntman James Jude Courtney taking over a majority of the responsibilities for the character.

“I can’t remember if it was the second or third week that Nick came in and did kind of a cameo. He did a couple of scenes, and I’m in the scenes with him, which is really beautiful,” Courtney shared with Halloween Daily News. “He and I were hoping that would happen, because he even said, ‘This is the passing of the torch.’”

The film takes place after the events of the original film and ignores all of its sequels, allowing the filmmakers to explore uncharted territory with the narrative and Myers himself.

“He’s the essence of evil, so we don’t want to get too much into the specifics of what makes him tick,” director David Gordon Green shared with USA Today about Myers. “So much of what makes the boogeyman horrifying to me is the mystery and almost cat-like mannerisms and curiosity of this character.”

You can see this new incarnation of evil when the new Halloween lands in theaters on October 19th.

