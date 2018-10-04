‘Halloween’ Gets Horrifying New Poster From Todd McFarlane

Iconic comic book creator Todd McFarlane is taking a crack at one of the most iconic figures in the world of horror by crafting an all-new poster for the new Halloween, depicting the emotionless visage of Michael Myers. Check out the poster below, which is an exclusive for those attending this weekend’s New York Comic Con.

While the Halloween franchise isn’t necessarily known for its bright colors, the starkness of the above image reminds audiences of how lifeless Michael Myers is, thanks to the use of his impromptu disguise.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

The original Halloween saw Myers escape from a mental institution and steal a mask from a hardware store to disguise his identity. The film’s crew famously took a William Shatner mask and distorted it beyond recognition, creating an iconic visage. The mask has looked different in the franchise’s many sequels, with some versions being more bizarre looking than others.

This new film is set to be a continuation of the events of the original film, meaning the mask featured in this sequel is intended to be the same disguise as what we saw 40 years earlier.

“The film takes place 40 years later, so you’re not going to have that same mask, it’s not going to be this pristine, beautiful thing that it was in 1978. You have to approach it from that standpoint,” makeup designer Christopher Nelson shared with Halloween News Daily about the new mask. “I had 40-year-old masks that I studied and looked at how they broke down, how they wrinkled, how they did this and how they did that. I also took into account the context of the film. Where is the mask now and where has it been for these 40 years?”

Fans can see the new mask in action when Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

