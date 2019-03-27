‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Comes to Blu-ray With Deleted Scene

In 2017, Happy Death Day became an unexpected hit at the box office, thanks to its clever blend of humor and horror, going on to earn more than $125 million on a reported budget of $5 million, and scoring 72 percent positive reviews according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The slasher’s success led to this year’s Happy Death Day 2U, further exploring the adventures of a college student who gets killed over and over, using each new life to uncover the secret of who wanted her dead. The sequel is headed to home video on Digital HD on April 30th and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 14th (pre-orders are live on Amazon now).

It’s déjà vu all over again for Tree Gelbman, the snarky sorority sister who solved her own murder by repeatedly reliving her death. When the masked campus killer mysteriously returns to terrorize new targets, Tree cycles through another time loop of clever chills and suspense in Happy Death Day 2U, the inventive follow-up to Blumhouse’s hit thriller Happy Death Day.

Special features on the disc will include:

Gag Reel

Deleted Scene

The Never-ending Birthday

Web of Love: Tree’s Nightmare

Multiverse 101

The film stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Phi Vu, Rachel Matthews, Ruby Modine, Sarah Yarkin, and Suraj Sharma.

The sequel scored similar reviews to the original film from critics, earning 67 percent positive reviews, though it has currently only earned $54 million worldwide on a reported $9 million budget. While the sequel might not be considered a “failure,” these numbers put it well below the original, seemingly killing all hope of a trilogy being completed.

Earlier this year, producer Jason Blum seemingly dashed all hope of the trilogy being completed.

When a fan asked the producer on Twitter the likelihood of a third film, Blum replied, “Not very but not impossible.”

What will make these details so frustrating for fans is that the first film didn’t immediately imply that there were more adventures to come, as opposed to the events of the second film, which had a post-credits scene that set the wheels in motion for what we could expect in a third film.

“Oh, I have more than an idea,” director Christopher Landon shared with Entertainment Weekly about working on another sequel. “I always imagined this as a trilogy, so I have the third movie, but it’s just a question of whether this one does well. I would love to make the third one. I think it’s a really bonkers, fun idea.”

He added, “There’s a big clue already in [Happy Death Day 2U]. There’s an end credit sequence, so people who stick around, they’ll see that. But, beyond that, mum’s the word right now.”

Happy Death Day 2U lands on Digital HD on April 30th and on Blu-ray and DVD on May 14th.

