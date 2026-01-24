2026’s Resident Evil Reboot Just Got a Worrying Update

Resident Evil is getting a reboot this year, and the director involved has many fans excited, but one comment by the film’s main star has a lot of people worried now. Zach Cregger is two-for-two on his horror movie releases, directing the cult favorite Barbarian and then the award-caliber Weapons. This allowed him to get the chance to take on the Resident Evil franchise, but he has seemed to want to make an original story in that world rather than just copy the storyline from one of the games. Kali Reis is part of the cast, alongside Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, and Zach Cherry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Resident Evil star Kali Reis spoke to ScreenRant about the upcoming movie, and he gushed about the tone of the film and how great it is, while also warning not to think it is a direct adaptation. “I will say, for the Resident Evil fans, especially people who are gamers, his crack at an origin story — his version of this – is amazing,” Reis said. “I think you guys are going to be blown away by his imagination, his ideas, and this kind of comedic kind of journey through this crazy wild time in this Resident Evil story. I think you’re going to be pleasantly surprised.”

This makes a lot of sense for anyone who watched Cregger’s most recent movie, Weapons, which was an award-worthy horror movie, but had a lot of dark comedic moments as well.

In what should come as no surprise, this has a lot of Resident Evil fans freaking out on social media about the news, without realizing what they are likely going to be getting. When the quote was shared on X, fans leapt into the comments, freaking out about the news. The biggest complaints were based on the word “comedic,” with most already giving up on the film without knowing anything about Zach Cregger’s past films. As one person wrote in the comments, “Cregger has got a solid track record so far, I’d be surprised if this film bombs.”

Zach Cregger’s ‘RESIDENT EVIL’ will be a new “origin story,’ says Ash Crossan.



“I think you guys are going to be blown away by his imagination, his ideas, and this kind of comedic kind of journey through this crazy wild time in this Resident Evil story.”



(Via: @screenrant) pic.twitter.com/KMXToMILqY — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 23, 2026

The “Comedic” Elements Are Nothing to Worry About

Image Courtesy of New Line Cinema

A lot of the people who are angry about the “comedic” elements that Kali Reis mentioned have probably never seen Weapons. That movie was about a school where an entire classroom of students disappeared, save for one student, and the parents blame the classroom’s teacher. The story plays on, and there are twists and turns, some disgustingly gross gore moments, and some shockingly brutal kills. However, Cregger also adds plenty of dark humor moments to offset the brutality.

Humor and comedy are very important in many horror movies, especially ones that are already set in ridiculous situations like the Resident Evil games. Cregger got his start as a stand-up comedian and part of the comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U Know, and he mastered walking the line between comedy and uncomfortable situations throughout his career. With Barbarian and Weapons, he proved he can pace a horror movie perfectly, and there is no reason to think he can’t balance humor and horror in the Resident Evil remake.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!