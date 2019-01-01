New ‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Trailer Released

Ring in a Happy New Year with a new Happy Death Day 2U trailer – which you can watch above!

The sequel to 2017’s Blumhouse hit, Happy Death Day, the first trailer for Happy Death Day 2U revealed college mean girl Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) didn’t actually escape her dark Groundhog’s Day death loop – despite making the necessary changes in character to grow into a better person. The sequel will instead take the ambitious Back to the Future II step of having to re-tread the first film, with some new twists. It could be great, or quickly exhaust what was already a risky gimmick – that’s pretty much the roll of the dice that returning director Christopher Landon is making.

This new trailer reveals that this time Tree has much bigger mission at hand. Whereas in the first film she was trying ot solve the riddle of what she had to personally do in order to escape her death loop, the sequel will force her to save for her ensemble of friends and frienemies from dying, as well. That includes her love interest Carter (Israel Broussard); his geeky friend Ryan (Phi Yu); and possibly even Lori, Tree’s roommate who turned out to be the real killer in the first movie, and seems to be the other person aware of the events of the first film.

Already, fans of the franchise are buzzing with speculation about what kind of ‘butterfly effect’ is at work in the film, and why – as well as the larger question of who is now under the killer’s mask. The most popular fan theory is that Tree herself will be revealed to be the killer this time around, in some kind of bizarre time loop paradox that the story will need to be on point to explain. It’s all on Chris Landon this time; comic book and screenwriter Scott Lobdell isn’t tackling the script of Happy Death Day 2U like he did for the original. Landon will be handling both script and directing duties, so if the sequel flames out, there will be clear reason why.

Synopsis: Two years after the events of the first film, Tree Gelbman re-enters the time loop to determine why she was entered into it in the first place. She must also face a revenge-seeking Lori, who has been resurrected by the power of the time loop.

Happy Death Day 2U hits theaters on Valentine’s Day.