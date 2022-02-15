Happy Death Day Star Says “Please Call Me” to Director to Make Third Film Happen

Filmmaker Christopher Landon has been vocal for years about wanting to complete his trilogy of Happy Death Day films, despite the lackluster financial performance of Happy Death Day 2U seemingly preventing that conclusion from happening, but it sounds as though he kept his plans for the third film private from the cast, with actor Sarah Yarkin expressing her interest in finding out her character’s fate from Landon. While Yarkin’s character wasn’t a major component of the most recent entry in the series, the film’s post-credits scene saw her being enlisted by a secretive organization to seemingly continue to utilize time-looping knowledge for future adventures.

When asked by ComicBook.com if Landon told Yarkin what the future held for her character, the actor confessed, “Oh, no. I’d love to hear. If Chris is watching this, please call me and let me know. It was a dream to shoot that, it was very different than shooting [the Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel], of course. Much funnier and lighter. So no, I haven’t heard anything, and if you know more than me, please call me, let me know.”

The original film debuted back in 2017 and, despite being a slasher with a PG-13 rating, earned acclaim from fans for its inventive approach to the subgenre, thanks not only to its blend of humor and horror, but also its ambitious time-looping narrative. The follow-up film also earned positive reactions from fans and critics, yet it struggled to make much of a dent at the box office. Adding both excitement and frustration to the state of the franchise was a post-credits sequence clearly teasing the story hadn’t concluded, only for the cinematic future of the narrative to have stagnated.

While Landon continues to deliver audiences exciting projects, he detailed back in 2020 how the financial requirements were the major roadblock the project was facing.

“I need a truckload of cash, if you could just find that for me, I’ll send you my address, you can just drop it off, ” Landon shared with Entertainment Tonight in November of 2020. “I get this question a lot and I know that there’s a huge fan base and there are a lot of people who want to see the conclusion, as I would say, to the trilogy. I think it really comes down to Universal deciding whether they want it or not, only time will tell. We’re ready to make it. Like, I have an outline, I’m ready to go write the script, Jessica Rothe, the whole cast, everybody’s on board. They all know what the idea is, they love it, so we’ll see.”

He continued, “I think that everybody wants it, but I think it’s just a logistical challenge right now. And there’s been talk that maybe they would try and make it for their new streaming service, for Peacock, so I think there’s a real shot that it could eventually happen. And the great thing about the idea is that, and this is a spoiler, it’s not set in the same day that the other two films were set in so it allows us to sort of take our time a little bit and figure it out.”

