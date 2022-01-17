Happy Death Day Producer Says “Something Is Stirring” for Third Entry

A mid-credits tease in 2019’s Happy Death Day 2U hinted that the story would be concluded with a third installment, though the film’s disappointing financial reception seemingly stagnated all hope of getting such a sequel. Producer Jason Blum has teased on multiple occasions that he was interested in continuing the series in some capacity, while also admitting it wasn’t entirely viable financially, though while answering questions from fans on social media recently, the producer gave an update that implied a third installment had the likelihood of actually coming to fruition, yet it was far from a guaranteed experience.

When asked by a fan about a third Happy Death Day film, Blum replied, “Something is stirring.I will say that.”

Something is stirring. I will say that — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) January 15, 2022

The franchise sees Tree (Jessica Rothe) getting murdered on her birthday, only to wake up and relive the day’s events, using each of her resurrections to try to track down who was responsible for killing her. A similar situation unfolds in Happy Death Day 2U, which includes the reveal that a quantum reactor is responsible for the rift in reality.

Both films came from director Christopher Landon, who has been vocal about his trajectory for concluding the trilogy over the years, with one of his last updates coming in 2020 and the tease that a third film could go straight to a streaming service like Peacock.

“I need a truckload of cash, if you could just find that for me, I’ll send you my address, you can just drop it off, ” Landon shared with Entertainment Tonight in November of 2020. “I get this question a lot and I know that there’s a huge fan base and there are a lot of people who want to see the conclusion, as I would say, to the trilogy. I think it really comes down to Universal deciding whether they want it or not, only time will tell. We’re ready to make it. Like, I have an outline, I’m ready to go write the script, Jessica Rothe, the whole cast, everybody’s on board. They all know what the idea is, they love it, so we’ll see.”

He continued, “I think that everybody wants it, but I think it’s just a logistical challenge right now. And there’s been talk that maybe they would try and make it for their new streaming service, for Peacock, so I think there’s a real shot that it could eventually happen. And the great thing about the idea is that, and this is a spoiler, it’s not set in the same day that the other two films were set in so it allows us to sort of take our time a little bit and figure it out.”

