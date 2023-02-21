Happy Death Day Director Still "Holding Out Hope" for Third Film

In the four years since Happy Death Day 2U hit theaters, director Christopher Landon has offered a number of updates about the possible future of the series, with his latest being at least slightly more hopeful than previous reactions, confirming he isn't giving up on the concept entirely. Over the years, both he and producer Jason Blum have shared their love for the franchise and their hopes to deliver a conclusion, while also being candid in regard to how much it would cost and how poorly the last film in the franchise performed at the box office, despite its fan following.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter what project he would develop if money was no object, Landon confirmed, "It would definitely be Happy Death Day 3. I have that movie in my head, and I know exactly what I want. It's actually a bigger movie than the previous two films, and that's part of the issue, ultimately. This third movie needs a bigger budget, but since the second movie didn't perform as well as the first, it's a tall order. But I'm still holding out hope that Universal will give me a chance because it would be a really fun conclusion."

While the first film allowed the opportunity for the sequel to be developed, the second film more directly teased what the future would hold for the franchise and that another adventure could further explore the time-traveling world of the horror story.

After Happy Death Day 2U, Landon developed Freaky, another ambitious and genre-bending experience that was a hit with critics and audiences, though with that film earning a limited theatrical release while movie theaters were struggling to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic and then quickly landing on streaming and home video platforms, the film failed to perform strongly financially. Landon has even expressed the possibility of combining the franchises for one final chapter, which producer Blum previously offered a disappointing update about.

"'Freaky Death Day.' I hate to say it, but your dreams of 'Freaky Death Day' are a little further removed than they were even a few months ago," Blum admitted to The Hollywood Reporter in December. "So I wouldn't have very high hopes, but I would also say that anything is possible."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of the Happy Death Day franchise.

Are you hoping we could get the third film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!