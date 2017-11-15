‘Happy Death Day’ Arrives on Home Video With Alternate Ending in January

One of the surprise horror hits of the Halloween season was Happy Death Day, which will be available digitally on January 2. If you prefer physical media and all the special features that come along with those releases, you can grab the film on Blu-ray and DVD on January 16.

In the film, Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter (Israel Broussard). As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.

Check out the special features below that will be exclusive to Blu-ray, DVD & Digital:

Alternate Ending

Deleted Scenes Cupcakes & Killers You’ve Killed Me! Tree’s Final Walk of Shame

Worst Birthday Ever – Filmmakers and cast discuss the challenges of executing the time-loop concept at the center of the film, including how to make each day feel different despite the fact it’s being repeated.

Behind the Mask: The Suspects – At the heart of any great murder mystery is a list of possible suspects. In this featurette, we explore all the possible identities of Tree’s killer.

The Many Deaths of Tree – Director Christopher Landon, star Lena Rothe, and producer Jason Blum recap the various ways in which Tree is killed, but also explain why we never actually see her die.

Films that score a PG-13 rating are often dismissed by diehard horror fans, thinking that the lack of gore will make the entire film suffer. Surprisingly, Happy Death Day proved a bigger financial success than the blood-soaked Jigsaw and also earned higher critical praise, sitting at 70% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes as compared to Jigsaw‘s 33%.

Back in September, the latest adaptation of Stephen King’s IT dominated the box office charts, proving the success of supernatural horror stories. Hitting theaters a few weeks after IT, Happy Death Day was a clever slasher movie that felt refreshing in a genre recently dominated by otherworldly tales like The Conjuring and Annabelle.

Grab your copy of Happy Death Day on Digital HD on January 2 and on Blu-ray and DVD January 16. Pre-orders are available here.

