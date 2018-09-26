‘Happy Death Day’ Sequel Gets Perfect Title and Release Date

Blumhouse Productions’ Happy Death Day proved to be one of 2017’s more successful horror films, made all the more impressive by the fact that it was a PG-13 slasher that didn’t have to rely on violence or nudity to court audiences. A sequel to that film, Happy Death Day 2U, will be hitting theaters on February 14, 2019.

In the first film, Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter (Israel Broussard). As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the sequel, “Tree discovers that dying over and over again was easier than the dangers in her future.”

The original film hit theaters last October and earned $26 million in its opening weekend. The film went on to earn $55.7 million domestically and $122.7 million worldwide.

Original director Christopher Landon will return to film the sequel, in addition to stars Rothe and Broussard.

When speaking with Collider earlier this year, Rothe teased what she believed to be the plans for the upcoming sequel.

“The sequel, the way [Landon] described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie – and I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama – into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything,” Rothe revealed.

She continued, “I was really pleased to know that we weren’t just gonna be pushing all the buttons that people loved the first time, over and over again, ’cause I think that gets old. I’m really excited to see if it comes to fruition and, if it does, what the final product looks like. I hope we get to do it! I had a ball!”

Blumhouse had previously secured the release date, though hadn’t confirmed what project would earn the opening. Happy Death Day 2U will be opening against 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Stay tuned for details about Happy Death Day 2U.

Are you looking forward to checking out the sequel? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T The Wrap]