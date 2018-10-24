‘Haunting of Hill House’ Creator Teases New Story and Characters in Season 2

WARNING: This post contains Mild Spoilers!

The Haunting of Hill House is becoming an instant hit for Netflix, as viewers explore all the drama and horror surrounding the Crain family, and the haunted house they grew up in. As viewers discovered by the end of the series, Hill House ends up being more about the “ghosts” created by secrets and unresolved issues, rather than the supernatural entities that haunt the house itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the story of the Crain family seemingly playing out in full during The Haunting of Hill House, it doesn’t seem like there’s much story left to tell. And, as series creator Mike Flanagan tells it, that’s probably going to be the case, if The Haunting of Hill House gets a season 2 renewal.

This is what Flanagan had to say about The Haunting of Hill House season 2, in a recent interview with EW:

“I don’t want to speculate too much about season two until Netflix and Paramount and Amblin let us know if they want one. What I will say, though, is that as far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told. It’s done.

I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology as well. But to me, I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it. We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers’ room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family.”

It seems as though everyone involved with The Haunting of Hill House agrees that the main storyline of the Crains is done, so we should probably leave that thread alone, and look toward the future. The next season of Hill House can be an anthology format, with an entirely new storyline, and an entirely new set of characters. As Flanagan points out, the only connective thread needed is the actual house itself, as well as the particular tone and approach the show has carved out for itself:

“I think more than anything, the show is about haunted places and haunted people, as Steve says, and there’s no shortage of either. So, there’s any number of things we could do, in or out of Hill House.”

Like American Horror Story, the next season of Hill House could actually use a lot of the same actors as season 1, as certain characters (like the Crain parents and Nell) would need to be on hand as ghosts, still haunting the house, while other Crain kids could make cameos as informational resources for any new characters.

What would you like to see for The Haunting of Hill House season 2? Let us know in the comments!

The Haunting of Hill House is now streaming on Netflix.