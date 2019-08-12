The Haunting of Bly Manor Is Much Scarier Than The Haunting of Hill House According to Mike Flanagan

Horror fans have countless series they can tune into if they’re hoping to be completely frightened, while last year’s The Haunting of Hill House had a wider appeal than just genre audiences, as it delivered plenty of drama alongside its terrors. Creator Mike Flanagan will be returning for another season of the series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, which will adapt Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw. Fans familiar with the story will expect a similar blend of horror and drama, though Flanagan himself recently noted that the upcoming season of the series could be even more frightening than its predecessor.

“For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary,” Flanagan recently shared with Birth.Movies.Death. “I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.”

Similar to the first season of the series, the source material for Season Two takes place almost entirely at one old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Lucky for fans of the author, the story won’t only be an adaptation of that narrative, but will borrow elements from other pieces of James’ works.

“We’re looking at all the ghost stories of Henry James as the jumping-off point for the season, so it very much is a whole new deal,” Flanagan added. “It’s a cool way to expand on some of the things I loved about Season One, but within the framework of a new story, without having to be restrained by the decisions we made last time.”

In addition to Flanagan returning, so will cast members Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen to play all-new characters. Another star, Carla Gugino, has played coy about whether or not we can expect her return.

“Well, I can’t say anything definitive at this point, other than Mike and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to,” Gugino shared with The Wrap. “So we’re talking a lot about it and we’ll just see if all schedules allow.”

