The Haunting of Bly Manor Adds iZombie Star and More to Cast

It looks like the main cast of The Haunting of Bly Manor has finally been rounded out. The second season of the anthology that began with The Haunting of Hill House is looking to go into production soon, and creator/director Mike Flanagan has been slowly unveiling the cast of the new installment on his Twitter account. It started earlier in the week with the confirmation of a couple of actors returning from Hill House and finished up on Friday with the addition of a few new faces.

Flanagan revealed that Supergirl and iZombie actor Rahul Kohli was joining the cast of Bly Manor, along with Years and Years star T’Nia Miller and Amelia Eve. He went on to confirm that Catherine Parker would also be returning for Bly Manor, after appearing in a few episodes of The Haunting of Hill House as Poppy Hill. These performers will join returning Hill House stars Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel.

According Deadline, child actors Amelie Smith and Benjamin Ainsworth are also joining the cast as characters named Flora and Miles. Kohli is reportedly playing a “small town guy” who comes back to the country to aid his sick mother.

After announcing the cast members, Flanagan tweeted about his excitement for the production of the show and the people he now gets to work with.

“I’m honored and so excited to work with this incredible ensemble,” Flanagan wrote. “Stay tuned for updates as we venture into Bly… it truly is a Great, Good Place.”

For this second season, Flanagan will be adapting Henry James’ gothic horror novella, The Turn of the Screw, mixed with pieces of some of the author’s other stories. Like Hill House, The Turn of the Screw takes place almost entirely in a mansion. During an interview earlier this month, Flanagan explained that this new installment will be even scarier than The Haunting of Hill House.

“For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary,” Flanagan said. “I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to be released on Netflix in 2020.