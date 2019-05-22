Haunting of Hill House Star Claims He’ll “Get Shot” If He Reveals Details About Second Season

Last fall, Netflix debuted Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House, a TV series that quickly became one of the most talked-about series of the spooky season. Not only did the series draw in large numbers of viewers, but led to social media domination as the audiences all theorized about various clues in the series which predicted the narrative’s conclusion, as well as speculation about what could happen in a second season. Netflix surprised fans earlier this year by confirming that a new season would be on the way, though star Oliver Jackson-Cohen revealed that there will be deadly ramifications if he spoiled anything about the new episodes.

“I will get shot if I ever answer that question [laughs],” Jackson-Cohen revealed to The Wrap when asked if he would appear in the second season. “I would love to answer that question.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “All I can say is that Bly Manor is going to be incredible. It’s a very, very exciting story, from what I’ve heard.”

The first season of the series adapted Shirley Jackson’s novel The Haunting, exploring a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

While Netflix has confirmed The Haunting of Bly Manor will debut in 2020, we don’t know when shooting will begin, with Jackson-Cohen, who played Luke Crain, admitting he would love to get involved in some capacity.

“I feel like working with Mike and Trevor and all of our crew, the writers, was just so special,” the actor admitted. “And Netflix had been so incredible, Paramount, Amblin, all of the people behind it. It was such a dream. And I think, as well, working with someone like Mike who writes these characters that are so much more — there’s so many dimensions to these characters that he writes that I think anyone would love to work with a writer like that. So I would 100 percent love to do it.”

Stay tuned for details on The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Would you like to see the actor return for the second season? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!