The Haunting of Hill House Star Kate Siegel Returning for Bly Manor

Although the second season of Netflix‘s horror hit The Haunting of Hill House will be telling a completely different story than its predecessor, the series will feature quite a few of the same faces in front of the camera. Creator and director Mike Flanagan has been slowly revealing cast members for The Haunting of Bly Manor on his Twitter account, and everyone announced to this point was a star of the Hill House season. That trend continued on Thursday with yet another Hill House alum making the jump to Season 2.

Flanagan has confirmed that Kate Siegel, who played Theo Craine in Hill House, will be returning for the Bly Manor season. She’ll join Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Henry Thomas, who have all already been announced for the next installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“THE HAUNTING wouldn’t be THE HAUNTING without fan favorite KATE SIEGEL,” Flanagan wrote in the tweet, “and I’m elated to confirm that she’ll be joining us at BLY MANOR.”

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the relationship between Flanagan and Siegel. Not only are they married to one another, but they’ve collaborated on several projects in the past as well. Siegel appeared in Flanagan films Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Gerald’s Game. Of course, they also worked together on The Haunting of Hill House.

According to Flanagan, there should be even more announcements regarding the cast of Bly Manor before the week is over.

THE HAUNTING wouldn’t be THE HAUNTING without fan favorite KATE SIEGEL… and I’m elated to confirm that she’ll be joining us at BLY MANOR. @k8siegel @haunting — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 29, 2019

“I’ll be making more BLY MANOR casting announcements here tomorrow and Friday,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Stay tuned!”

For this second season, Flanagan will be adapting Henry James’ gothic horror novella, The Turn of the Screw. During an interview earlier this month, Flanagan explained that this new installment will be even scarier than The Haunting of Hill House.

“For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary,” Flanagan said. “I already think it’s much scarier than season one, so I’m very excited about it.”

Are you looking forward to The Haunting of Bly Manor? What other cast members from Hill House do you want to see return? Let us know in the comments!

The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to be released on Netflix in 2020.