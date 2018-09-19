Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Gets First Trailer

The first full trailer for Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House series has debuted ahead of its release on the streaming platform on October 12th. Check out the new trailer above.

A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new adaptation, from Oculus and Ouija: Origin of Evil director Mike Flanagan, is the third live-action interpretation of Jackson’s novel. In 1963, the story was adapted for The Haunting, as well as an adaptation in 1999 by the same name, which starred Liam Neeson, Lilli Taylor, and Owen Wilson.

The series stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti.

This project continues a partnership between Flanagan and Netflix, who delivered the service an adaptation of Stephen King’s Gerald’s Game last year. Following the debut of Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan will have another King adaptation on the horizon, as he’s been tapped to direct Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining. Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson are attached to star in that film.

Haunting of Hill House will hopefully fill the void of Stranger Things, whose second season debuted last October. With that series being such a massive hit and being devoured by a huge amount of subscribers, Netflix will surely feel the loss in October, as fans have to wait until next year for the third season of the sci-fi series.

Possibly to hedge their bets and capture the attention of everyone wanting to check out something spooky in October, the streaming service will also be debuting The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, an adaptation of the Archie Comics character. Far from the ’90s sitcom focusing on the character, this series will be much darker and in line with the horror elements found in the pages of the comic book.

Stay tuned for more details about The Haunting of Hill House before it premieres on October 12th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T YouTube, Netflix]