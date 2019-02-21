‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Season 2 Storyline Revealed

The story of the Crain family concluded in the first season of The Haunting of Hill House, with the series’ renewal for a second season confirming it will be titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, adapting the novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

As described by Deadline, “Bly mansion is the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season of the series adapted Shirley Jackson’s novel The Haunting, exploring a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

Much like previous adaptations of The Haunting had been developed, The Turn of the Screw has also been the source of inspiration for a variety of projects, most famously the 1961 film The Innocents.

The first season of the series became a massive hit, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about programs of the year. Fans have been wondering since the first season’s conclusion whether or not the series would continue, with Netflix revealing that it would be referred to as “The Haunting” as a concept and each installment would get its own specific title. The series likely won’t end with a second season, as creator Mike Flanagan and partner Trevor Macy have secured an overall deal with Netflix, which will also see the development of new horror projects.

“Netflix has been an important part of our story, and we’re proud to have worked with them on The Haunting of Hill House, not to mention Gerald’s Game, Hush, and Before I Wake,” Flanagan and Macy shared in a statement. “They’ve enabled and supported a great deal of our work and we look forward to much more.”

As far as whether or not any cast members from the first season will return to play new characters is unknown, though Carla Gugino has already expressed her interest in the opportunity.

“Mike Flanagan said he would be interested in the notion of an anthology, where some actors come back to play different characters. I think he feels like he has told the complete story of the Crain family,” Gugino shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “But if I was invited and I was able to, I would really love to, just because I do love to collaborate with him.”

She added, “When you find [a like-minded collaborator] — and in the case of Mike Flanagan that is for sure the case — then I’m always excited about the idea.”

The Haunting of Bly Manor will debut on Netflix in 2020.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!