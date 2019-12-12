Hayden Panettiere’s New Look Has Fans Convinced She’s Returning for Scream 5

As we saw in the ending of almost every movie in the Scream franchise, no good killer ever stays dead, which is why there’s yet another crack at the beloved horror series reportedly in the works. Details are few and far between about the film other than the reveal that Spyglass Media Group is developing the project. Though no official announcement has been made about the film, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about what might happen and who might return for the next movie.

Earlier this week, Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere posted a photo of her new haircut, channeling the unique look that her character Kirby had in the 2011 sequel. The actress even referenced her part in the film, pointing out the similarities. As a result this has fans wondering if she’ll appear in the upcoming movie since her character is never actually seen dead on screen in the movie (despite taking a knife to the stomach).

“I’m just gonna take this as confirmation Kirby is coming back for Scream 5,” one fan wrote.

“legend! yes KIRBY IS STILL ALIVE! we been knew (sic),” said another.

It remains to be seen what the next version of Scream will be since the concept was reimagined as a TV series in 2015, producing three seasons across MTV and VH1. However unlike many other horror franchises and their revolving doors of cast and crew members, Craven directed each installment of the Scream feature films which all starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. In all likelihood by the time a new Scream movie arrives, it may be yet another reboot of the property, perhaps poking fun yet again at horror movie reboots.

One reason to think that the series will start from scratch again is that the actors from the previous movies have yet to be contacted about appearing.

“My phone has not rang and I know nothing. I honestly don’t,” Arquette shared with MovieWeb. “And I’m not just saying that. So I know just like you that they’re working on a script, apparently. I don’t know if our characters are going to be involved. It’d be nice. It would be exciting to be a part of it.”

It’s worth pointing out that the reason Spyglass Media Group is the company developing the new film is because they own the catalogue of the defunct The Weinstein Company film label, who previously developed all of the Scream movies under their “Dimension Films” banner. Another horror property that Spyglass inherited after this acquisition is the Hellraiser series, which they’re also intending to revive, this time as a reboot. That in mind it seems likely that the new Scream could certainly go the same way.