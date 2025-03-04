Heart Eyes Rom-Com Slasher Hits Blu-ray

Holiday horror films are all the rage right now, and the recent horror rom-com Heart Eyes looks poised to become a Valentine’s Day tradition. The story centers around the “Heart Eyes Killer” who has been stalking and murdering romantic couples on the holiday for several years. Jay Simmonds (Mason Gooding) and Ally McCabe (Olivia Holt) are not technically a couple, but they certainly seem like one, which is why they find themselves crossing paths with a killer that has, well…hearts for eyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you and your significant other like horror films, Heart Eyes seems like a perfect way to spend a date night. That said, you can be ready for next Valentine’s Day and beyond now that Heart Eyes is available on Blu-ray / Digital and DVD. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon now with a release date set for April 15th. The price of the Blu-ray should drop significantly before the release date, and pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price. Details on special features can be found below.

BLU-RAY & DIGITAL EXTRAS

Murders & Meet Cutes: The Making of Heart Eyes

Gag Reel

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Filmmaker Commentary

DVD EXTRAS

Murders & Meet Cutes: The Making of Heart Eyes

Filmmaker Commentary

In his review for Comicbook, Evan Valentine called Heart Eyes a fun time despite some flaws:

“Heart Eyes doesn’t attempt to break any horror wheels, instead offering a serviceable outing that is a breezy addition to the subgenre. While it has its fair share of humor and heart, there are more than a few dents in the armor for this new, would-be horror icon. If you are looking for a serviceable, fun slasher movie, Heart Eyes might be worth your time.”