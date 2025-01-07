Heart Eyes Trailer Promises the Perfect Valentine’s Day Movie for Horror Fans

The trailer for Josh Ruben’s rom-com slasher Heart Eyes dropped on Tuesday, dooming many couple’s to a frightening date this Valentine’s Day. It shows Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt as a couple on a relatively good date before they are interrupted by a horrifying masked killer. The movie hits theaters on Friday, February 7th and clearly hopes to scare some real-life couples through the following weekend.

Heart Eyes was written by Phillip Murphy, Michael Kennedy and Christopher Landon, and produced by Spyglass Media Group. It filmed in New Zealand over the summer, but so far many details have been kept under wraps. The trailer went a long way in fixing that — it gave us the premise in the form of a TV news cutaway which explained that the “Heart Eyes Killer” has been stalking and murdering couples every Valentine’s Day in this community for several years now. The spree sparks terror in the community, and this year his victims aren’t even really dating.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the protagonists of this movie are not exactly a couple, but actually co-workers stuck on the late shift together on Valentine’s Day. The Heart Eyes Killer mistakes them for lovers and sets his sights on them, which will presumably prove to be his undoing. Even the names of characters have mostly been kept a mystery, though we do know that Holt’s character is named Ally.

Other stars include Jordana Brewster, Devon Sawa, Gigi Zumbado, Ben Black, Chris Parker, Latham Gaines and Lauren O’Hara. The movie has been billed as a combination horror-comedy, so it’s interesting to see how that balance is represented in the trailer. For the squeamish, it may be a bit much for a romantic night out — especially if you have a long walk home. At the same time, the marketing team is reaching out to single fans as well with the tag line “stay single, stay safe” on social media.

Horror fans are in good hands here with the movie’s entire cast and crew. Landon is a legend for writing five Paranormal Activity movies, and directing Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. He also wrote on both Happy Death Day movies, and together he and Kennedy co-wrote the 2020 comedy-slasher Freaky, with Landon directing. Of course, fans will recognize Gooding from the two most recent Scream movies, and Holt from the 2023 comedy-slasher Totally Killer.

Heart Eyes hits theaters on February 7th, 2025 in the U.S.