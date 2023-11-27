Hocus Pocus 2 Star Has Uncertain Update on Returning for Next Sequel

Last year's Hocus Pocus 2 brought back the iconic Sanderson sisters from the original Hocus Pocus, but also introduced audiences to the mysterious witch character played by Hannah Waddingham, and while a third film has been confirmed by Disney, Waddingham admits she hasn't heard any updates about her character returning. The actor did express her interest in reprising the role, though due to this year's writers' strike, any development on the third film was largely put on hold, but now that the strike has been resolved, it's possible that the script can be completed and Waddingham's role in the project could be solidified. Stay tuned for updates on Hocus Pocus 3.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about if she's heard about her role in the third film, Waddingham confessed, "No, hilariously. I love that there's been all this talk, and I'm here for it. But no, no. I mean, that would be amazing. I feel like I just barely, barely scratched the surface or put half an eyelash on for her. I feel like there is far more for the Mother Witch to cause magnificent mayhem. I would be so down for that. I mean, for one, Salvador Perez's costume needs another trot out for sure, and my cape that I wouldn't let them cut, definitely needs another swish. And she needs a song, P.S."

Waddingham's character could prove to be a pivotal figure in the franchise's mythology, as it was her encounter with the young Sanderson sisters that sent them down a nefarious path, with the final scene of the film teasing that the character could make a comeback.

Writer of Hocus Pocus 2 and the upcoming third film Jen D'Angelo previously teased plans to spend more time with this Mother Witch.

"We're still in the story phase, we're still working on it. We've been working on some ideas, and it's been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore," D'Angelo confirmed to Entertainment Weekly last month. "We've only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham's mother witch."

