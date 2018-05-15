‘Hocus Pocus’ 25th Anniversary Extravaganza Announced

Movies don’t often immediately become classics, with the passage of time helping audiences find the film and connect with it in ways that solidify its accomplishments. While it might not have become an instant hit, the family-friendly witch film Hocus Pocus has a devout following that grows more passionate every year. To honor the film, Freeform announced it will host a special event celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary this October.

It’s unclear exactly what will constitute an “extravaganza,” with the network’s Twitter handle sharing the above tweet, reading, “Amok, amok, amok! The Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Extravaganza is coming to Freeform during 31 Nights of Halloween.”

The 1993 film may be celebrated in any number of ways, which could include live-tweeting events, all-new specials focusing on the film, or involvement from the original cast. While we don’t want to get too excited about what the extravaganza could entail, rumors swirling about a potential sequel or remake means we can’t help but wonder if we’ll get a new film.

Last fall, the writer of the original film, Mick Garris, teased that a new film would be on the way.

“There have been rumors of a Hocus Pocus sequel for the last 10 years that will not die,” Garris admitted to Forbes. “I have heard they are developing the script, I haven’t been involved in it but I think there will be a sequel it might be for Disney Channel or Freeform or ABC. I think it will be for television but I hear that it is moving ahead.”

Additionally, reports began to emerge last fall that a new TV movie was in the works, though it was being considered a “re-imagining” instead of a direct sequel.

No matter what this October may hold for the Sanderson sisters, you can pick up the book Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel, which includes a re-telling of the original story in addition to the continued adventures of the film’s heroes.

“Shortly after moving from California to Salem, Max Dennison finds himself in hot water when he accidentally releases a coven of witches from the afterlife. Max, his sister, and his new friends (human and otherwise) must find a way to stop the witches from carrying out their evil plan and remaining on Earth to torment Salem for all eternity. Twenty-five years later, Max and Allison’s seventeen-year-old daughter, Poppy, finds herself face-to-face with the Sanderson sisters in all their sinister glory. When Halloween celebrations don’t quite go as planned, it’s a race against time as Poppy and her friends fight to save her family and all of Salem from the witches’ latest death-defying scheme.”

You can grab the book on July 10th.

Stay tuned for more details about the Hocus Pocus celebration.

