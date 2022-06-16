The Home Depot Teases the Return of the Giant Skeleton for Halloween
Spooky season isn't still for another few months, but Home Depot looks like it's getting a leg up on the competition. As with previous years, it looks like the home improvement store is getting ready to launch sales of its viral 12-foot skeleton. In a tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, the brand warned followers to be on the look throughout the day on Thursday for more news, adding a skeleton emoji with the tweet.
No bones about it, something big is Dropping tomorrow morning 💀 https://t.co/vUvt8u2oUE— The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) June 15, 2022
Every year the skeleton is released it quickly sells out, becoming a major conversation piece across social media profiles. Last year, the skeleton sold out within days, despite its hefty price tag.
You can already check out the chain's extensive offering of Halloween decorations here. Suffice to say, Home Depot's tweet got the internet buzzing, so keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
hey congrats!
prevnext
adding 12ft home depot skeleton to my wedding registry— taylor swift (taylors version) (@lyndsaysheerinx) June 14, 2022
Bones > Diamonds
prevnext
Girls don't want diamonds, girls want the 12 foot tall skeleton from Home Depot.— Jules Ray (@JulesTheOnly) June 14, 2022
Congrats
prevnext
Some exciting personal news: today I secured my very own 12 foot skeleton from @HomeDepot.— Gwen (@GwenllainRose) June 15, 2022
In other news, his box was too big for my suv so I had to drive home with loose 12-foot bones pic.twitter.com/GzSnbUFYxN
Bring It On!
prevnext
Bring it on Giant Skeleton!! 👊🏻— Silas Schulze (@SilasSchulze) June 15, 2022
Hearse
prevnext
Fingers crossed 🤞 it's the 6 ft. Horse skeleton or the hearse!— Rachael Dickens (@RachaelDickens5) June 15, 2022
Turn on Notifications
prevnext
BOO! Make sure you get notified for the latest spooky drop from THE Home Depot 💀
#HomeDepotSkeleton https://t.co/OujwLOwUc8— David 🇸🇷 (@davidfromkansas) June 15, 2022
It's Time
prev
12 ft home depot skeleton time!— FromCaliko 🦈 Anime Expo F1-2 (@FromCaliko) June 15, 2022