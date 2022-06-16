The Home Depot Teases the Return of the Giant Skeleton for Halloween

Spooky season isn't still for another few months, but Home Depot looks like it's getting a leg up on the competition. As with previous years, it looks like the home improvement store is getting ready to launch sales of its viral 12-foot skeleton. In a tweet sent Wednesday afternoon, the brand warned followers to be on the look throughout the day on Thursday for more news, adding a skeleton emoji with the tweet.

No bones about it, something big is Dropping tomorrow morning 💀 https://t.co/vUvt8u2oUE — The Home Depot (@HomeDepot) June 15, 2022

Every year the skeleton is released it quickly sells out, becoming a major conversation piece across social media profiles. Last year, the skeleton sold out within days, despite its hefty price tag.

You can already check out the chain's extensive offering of Halloween decorations here. Suffice to say, Home Depot's tweet got the internet buzzing, so keep scrolling to see what people are saying.