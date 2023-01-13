Horror Film M3GAN Gets First Poster

✖

The new James Wan-produced horror film M3GAN has gotten a creepy new poster. On Monday, Blumhouse shared the poster on social media with the image having a very uncanny valley sort of effect as it features a life-like doll that, given that this is a horror film, probably is just a bit on the sinister side. You can check out the poster — and it's creepy doll-like AI — for yourself below.

M3GAN is described as centering around "Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype — a decision that has unimaginable consequences." The film is directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and was written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) and inspired by a story crafted by Wan. Allison Williams stars as Gemma. The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians).

Friendship has evolved. From #AtomicMonster and @Blumhouse – M3GAN is coming to theaters in 2023. pic.twitter.com/emB06I64Vj — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) April 25, 2022

Jason Blum and Wan produced the film with Michael Clear and Judson Scott serving as executive producers for Wan's Atomic Monster. Blumhouse's Ryan Turek is an executive producer and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are executive producers for Divde/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs. M3GAN is set to open in theaters on January 13, 2023.

As for Wan's other projects, the filmmaker recent wrapped filming the Aquaman sequel for Warner Bros. and also serves as a producer on The Last Train to New York, a remake of Train to Busan, as well as an upcoming Insidious which will be directed by Patrick Wilson. Wan is also set to produce the new adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot and is attached to a new adaptation of King's The Tommyknockers as well.

