New James Wan-Produced Horror Movie M3GAN Gets January 2023 Release Date

Filmmaker James Wan continues to dominate the world of horror, with one of his latest producing efforts M3GAN earning a January 13, 2023 release date, as confirmed by Deadline. The new film, which is said to be a tech thriller, sees Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) serving as director and was written by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2), inspired by a story crafted by Wan. Allison Williams joined the project to star and executive produce, having previously starred in genre projects like Get Out and The Perfection. Stay tuned for details on M3GAN before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.

The film is described as centering around “Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype — a decision that has unimaginable consequences.” Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) will also be starring in the film.

Jason Blum and Wan produced M3GAN. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are executive producers for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an executive producer and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are executive producers for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.

Thanks to films like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, Wan established himself as a compelling and inventive horror director, as he would eventually go on to lend his filmmaking sensibilities to the Fast and Furious franchise with Furious 7. With that film being such a financial and critical success, Wan continued to expand his abilities and took on Aquaman for Warner Bros. Wan recently wrapped filming the sequel, though last year saw the release of his latest horror effort with Malignant.

While his next major project might be the DC Comics sequel, there are still some horror projects Wan is connected to that genre fans can expect to be revealed in the near future. Wan serves as a producer on The Last Train to New York, a remake of Train to Busan, as well as an upcoming Insidious, which will be directed by Patrick Wilson. The filmmaker will be producing the new adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot, and is also attached to a new take on King’s The Tommyknockers.

Check out M3GAN when it lands in theaters on January 13, 2023.

