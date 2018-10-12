‘House on Haunted Hill’ Blu-ray Details Released

The 1999 remake House on Haunted Hill is coming to Blu-ray on October 9th and is bringing plenty of special features along with it. Check out what featurettes you can get along with the Collector’s Edition release of the film.

One night in the house, one million bucks, no questions asked. But there is a catch for anyone who accepts the offer. Murder is a way of life at the House on Haunted Hill, a jolting, effects-ramped remake of the 1959 cult classic that starred Vincent Price and was directed by screen horror legend William Castle. Geoffrey Rush plays twisted theme park bigshot Stephen Price, who’s hosting a scary/jokey birthday bash for his wife (Famke Janssen) at an abandoned institute for the criminally insane. Taye Diggs, Ali Larter, Bridgette Wilson, Peter Gallagher and Chris Kattan portray strangers mysteriously assembled for the event that could make them all very rich. Or profoundly dead. And you? We wouldn’t start the party without you.

The bonus features are as follows:

NEW 2K Scan From The Original Film Elements

2K Scan From The Original Film Elements NEW Interview With Director William Malone

Interview With Director William Malone NEW Interview With Composer Don Davis

Interview With Composer Don Davis NEW Interview With Visual Effects Supervisor Robert Skotak

Interview With Visual Effects Supervisor Robert Skotak Never-Before-Seen Storyboards, Concept Art And Behind-The-Scenes Photos Courtesy Of Visual Effects Producer Paul Taglianetti

Audio Commentary With Director William Malone

A Tale Of Two Houses – Vintage Featurette

Behind the Visual FX – Vintage Featurette

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Movie Stills And Poster Gallery

Fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the new film can pre-order the disc from Scream Factory’s website to get it two weeks early.

Remakes often get a bad reputation for merely cashing in on a popular film’s title, though, in the case of House on Haunted Hill, the successor amps up the scares and gore in ways that the original avoided. According to Entertainment Weekly‘s review at the time of release, “The camera rushes through a maze of operating theaters and winding dark hallways, and the soundtrack is a symphony of F/X spookery. A fun house doesn’t require much logic, but it does need to toss you from one surprise terror to the next. House on Haunted Hill is trash, but always just a little creepier than you expect.”

Head to Scream Factory’s website now to pre-order your copy before its October 9th release.

